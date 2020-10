KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene around 3:00 a.m. Saturday to find a 1,500 square foot house on fire in the 4,200 block of Coaster Road.

Captain D.J. Corcoran says the flames were extinguished within 10 minutes of crews arriving. He says the house occupants were out of the house when crews arrived on scene, and no injuries were reported.