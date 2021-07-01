KFD investigating fire at apartment complex in Fountain City

KFD reported no injuries after a fire in one of the apartments, three pets died due to the smoke around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at The Park Apartments on Adair Drive in Fountain City at 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

KFD said there was a report of a fire in a building, where there were eight units.

Firefighters said they quickly extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, limiting the fire damage to one unit.

All of the tenants of the building were safely outside when crews arrived, KFD said.

KFD said three pets inside the unit, where the fire started, died due to the smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.