KFD: Investigation underway for house fire in East Knoxville

No injuries were reported, but there are moderate fire and smoke damages to the home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 2607 Parkview Avenue at 5:51 p.m. late Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department.

Three adults live in the home, and no injuries were reported, said KFD.

One of the occupants of the structure called Knox County 911 and advised that the basement of the duplex was on fire. One of the occupants also stated there was smoke filling the residence, which alerted them to the fire.

There were smoke detectors present in the home but they were not functioning, said KFD.

The structure received moderate fire damage and mild smoke damage to the living quarters. Fire department investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting.