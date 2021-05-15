KFD: Kids set fire to Knoxville home after playing with matches near gasoline container

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a home was damaged Saturday night after children set a fire under a wooden deck while playing with matches near a container of gasoline.
According to KFD, crews responded to a residential fire on the 4300 block of Angola Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, firefighters said the fire had risen to the attic of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire about 13 minutes later.
No one was hurt. KFD said the exterior walls, eaves and attic were damaged when the flames grew quickly out of control.