KFD: Kids set fire to Knoxville home after playing with matches near gasoline container

KFD said now one was hurt, but the home was damaged after a fire grew out of control under a wooden deck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a home was damaged Saturday night after children set a fire under a wooden deck while playing with matches near a container of gasoline.

According to KFD, crews responded to a residential fire on the 4300 block of Angola Road shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, firefighters said the fire had risen to the attic of the home. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire about 13 minutes later.