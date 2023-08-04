KFD: Man arrested and charged with arson in fire at East Knoxville business

The Knoxville Fire Department said Larry Lee Hurst, 36, from Knoxville, was a previous employee at Hire Quest. The company's building burned down Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with arson on Saturday.

They said Larry Lee Hurst, 36, was a previous employee of Hire Quest. The company's building, located at 417 Holly Street, caught fire at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. They said that when crews arrived, they extinguished a "significant fire" inside the building.

Investigators said that the fire was suspicious in nature and started looking into its cause.