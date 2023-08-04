KFD: Man arrested and charged with arson in fire at East Knoxville business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with arson on Saturday.
They said Larry Lee Hurst, 36, was a previous employee of Hire Quest. The company's building, located at 417 Holly Street, caught fire at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. They said that when crews arrived, they extinguished a "significant fire" inside the building.
Investigators said that the fire was suspicious in nature and started looking into its cause.
They said the Hurst was being held in the Knox County Detention Facility after being charged with arson. They also said no injuries were reported in the fire.