KFD: Man injured after house fire in North Knoxville

Firefighters said a man was fighting the fire with a garden hose and told them his roommate was trapped inside.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Fire Department said a man was injured after a house fire in North Knoxville.

Crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at 2404 McCroskey Avenue.

KFD said fire crews found heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters said a man was fighting the fire with a garden hose and told them his roommate was trapped inside.

Rescuers found the man unconscious in his bedroom and he was taken to the hospital for severe smoke inhalation, according to KFD.

Investigators said the fire started from a wood burning stove on the covered back porch.