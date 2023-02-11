KFD: morning fire at Knoxville College leaves heavy damage in abandoned building

The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire in the back of campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call for a building on fire at Knoxville College Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:52 a.m.

Mark Wilbanks, assistant fire chief with KFD, said in a release, firefighters arrived to the scene just before 9 a.m. and found a building in the back of the property quickly filling with smoke.

The person who called 911 said several people were running from the area of the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out by 9:03 a.m., less than 10 minutes from receiving the call.

Wilbanks says, due to the large amount of debris in the structure, firefighters had to go in and do "extensive overhaul."

The building now has heavy fire damage, but no one was hurt

Knoxville Fire Department investigators are now looking into what might have caused the fire.

KFD is on scene of a structure fire at Knoxville College. pic.twitter.com/WbSu6LLP1n — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) February 11, 2023

Firefighters put out another fire at Knoxville College almost seven months ago, on July 19, 2022. They extinguished two trash fires, one outside the Martin Luther King Jr. dormitory and the other in the cafeteria space of the same building.

Just eight days before that in 2022, Knoxville Fire reported an increase in trespassing within Knoxville College campus buildings.

Wilbanks said the department responds to around five calls about fires a year at the mostly-dormant college campus, and most of the time, it's because of trespassers bringing in different combustible materials.