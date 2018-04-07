The Knoxville Fire Department said it is looking into whether fireworks started a fire Tuesday night.

Captain D.J. Corcoran said a multiple unit housing development in the 1900 block of Minnesota Avenue was on fire around 10 p.m.

Firefighters said they saw fireworks exploding near the address when they got to the scene. He said neighbors told crews they believe fireworks started the fire.

Corcoran said arson investigators will confirm whether fireworks were the cause.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic vent and extinguished the fire after going through the second floor ceiling, according to KFD

Corcoran said no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

© 2018 WBIR