KFD: No injuries after fire at Chandler's Deli

KFD said the fire appeared to have started near or around a warming drawer in the kitchen.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at Chandler's Deli at the 3100-block of E. Magnolia Avenue Friday evening.

KFD said crews found heavy smoke coming from the building at 8:24 p.m. after a passerby called 911.

The restaurant was closed at the time.

KFD said the fire appeared to have started near or around a warming drawer in the kitchen.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire but said the restaurant had a lot of smoke and fire damage.