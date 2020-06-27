x
KFD: No injuries after fire at Chandler's Deli

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at Chandler's Deli at the 3100-block of E. Magnolia Avenue Friday evening. 

KFD said crews found heavy smoke coming from the building at 8:24 p.m. after a passerby called 911.  

The restaurant was closed at the time. 

KFD said the fire appeared to have started near or around a warming drawer in the kitchen. 

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire but said the restaurant had a lot of smoke and fire damage.  

KFD also said there were no injuries reported. 