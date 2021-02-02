KFD: No injuries after house fire at Linden Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department says no one was injured after a house fire at Linden Avenue.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 2448 Linden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 4. Fire crews found that the occupants of the home had already safely evacuated. Smoke was coming from the rear of the home.
Fire crews found fire in the attic above a bedroom. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof above the fire to allow heat to escape and to have better access to the fire.
No injuries were reported and KFD says the occupants will receive assistance. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.