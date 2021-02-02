KFD: No injuries after house fire at Linden Avenue

KFD says that the occupants had already safely evacuated from the home. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department says no one was injured after a house fire at Linden Avenue.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 2448 Linden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 4. Fire crews found that the occupants of the home had already safely evacuated. Smoke was coming from the rear of the home.

Fire crews found fire in the attic above a bedroom. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof above the fire to allow heat to escape and to have better access to the fire.