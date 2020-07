KFD said crews responded to a house fire at 1500 Coker Avenue at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said there were no injuries after a house fire in North Knoxville.

Fire crews said the single story, wood structure home was engulfed in heavy flames.

Within 30 minutes, KFD said crews had the fire under control and they continued to look for hot spots.