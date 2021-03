Once crews arrived, they started searching the building but had to evacuate because the flames were too strong, KFD said. Crews later said no one was found inside.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said it responded to several calls around 1 a.m. Wednesday about a structure fire on University Avenue near Fourth avenue in Mechanicsville.

Once crews arrived, they started searching the building but had to evacuate because the flames were too strong, KFD said.

Crews later said no one was found inside and they had the fire under control an hour after they arrived.