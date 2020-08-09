KFD: No one hurt after grilling incident at North Knoxville home

The homeowner told firefighters that he had started a grill on the covered back porch and stepped away for a few minutes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville fire department responded to a reported house fire on Fairmont Blvd at 6:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, and all occupants were safely outside.

The homeowner told firefighters that he had started a grill on the covered back porch, stepped away for a few minutes, only to return to find fire climbing the wooden post and rolling across the ceiling of the porch.

The homeowner had made attempts at extinguishing the flames but was unsuccessful, according to KFD. The fire had traveled into the walls and attic of the dwelling before crews were able to extinguish the flames.