
KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department said the fire was near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue.
Credit: KFD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday.

They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to put it out. By 10:07 p.m. they said the fire had stopped burning but it caused damage on the second floor of the building.

They said nobody was inside the building when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. They also said the building appeared to be vacant.

KFD said they were investigating the cause of the fire.

