KFD: One person hospitalized after chemical spill on Hoitt Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital for minor burns after a chemical spill on Hoitt Avenue, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Officials said the call came in just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

KFD said a worker was offloading Sodium Hydroxide from a rail tank car into a tank truck when a leak splashed the worker who was wearing protective gear at the time.

He immediately began flushing himself with water and was taken to UT Medical Center with minor chemical burns, according to officials. No evacuation was required.

KFD said the company is cleaning up the chemical spill, which officials described as "minimal."