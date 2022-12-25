KFD: One person hospitalized after house fire in West Knoxville

Knoxville Fire said family members pulled one occupant out of the house prior to the crew's arrival. The condition of that person is unknown.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Fire Department said one person is in the hospital after a Sunday morning fire in the Mechanicsville Community.

KFD said crews responded to a house fire at 1634 Dora Street around 9:00 a.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

KFD reported that family members pulled out one occupant from the house before crews arrived. An ambulance was called for and the victim was transported to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

KFD said after an examination of the site, the cause of the fire was determined to be an accident. The house received severe damage throughout.