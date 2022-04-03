KFD: One woman taken to hospital after small apartment fire at Summit Towers; six other people displaced

Knoxville Fire Department said the woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department said one woman was taken to the hospital and six other people have been displaced after a small fire at the Summit Towers.

KFD report they received a call around 7:56 p.m. of a fire on the fifth floor of the Summit Towers at 201 Locust Street. The caller said her smoke alarm was set off, and her apartment was filling with smoke.

When crews arrived on scene, the fifth floor sprinkler system had been set off and extinguished the fire. The apartment had been occupied by two people: one man and one woman. The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

In total, seven people have been displaced from their apartments due to the sprinkler system activation, including the two people in the initial apartment.

The apartment where the fire started sustained moderate damage due to the fire and sprinkler activation. Floors below the fifth floor have also sustained mild water damage.