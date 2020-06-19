Teenage boy drowns at Mead's Quarry Lake

KFD said crews rushed the teen to the hospital as they performed CPR on them. The teen was later pronounced dead at ETCH.

UPDATE (10 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said a teenage boy drowned Thursday evening after crews attempted to rescue him and rushed him to the hospital.

KPD said rescue crews were called to a reported drowning at Mead's Quarry Lake at Ijams after the teen went under the water while swimming and never resurfaced.

The Knoxville Fire Department said crews tried to rescue the teen around 8 to 8:30 p.m. Dive crews located him after 20 minutes of searching.