KFD: Four children taken to UT Medical Center, two in serious condition, after South Knoxville house fire

The fire was on the 1600 block of Lenland Avenue, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews were responding to reports of a house fire with people inside on Monday. They said four children were taken to a hospital on Monday as a result of the fire. Two of those children were in serious condition, officials said.

They also said four dogs died in the fire, according to officials on the scene.

KFD said they received a call about the fire around 2 p.m. from a resident of the home. They arrived within 3-and-a-half minutes and on the way, they said they learned two children were in the basement.

Firefighters tried to rescue them as soon as they arrived, but said the flames were too strong and the crew was pushed back. Soon, another crew of firefighters arrived, and, with their help they were able to rescue the children.

The children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KFD said.

“It’s a very stubborn fire," said Mark Wilbanks, a spokesperson for KFD. "Today is a very, very hot day for firefighting. You put all this gear on, it makes it much harder. Our guys can work 20 to 30 minutes before they got to have a break.”

They said that 11 people were living in the house in total, but information about the number of people who were present when the fire started was not immediately available.

They said the fire was located on the 1600 block of Lenland Avenue, and that people were still inside the building.

Additional information about the severity of the fire or the people inside the building was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

KFD also originally posted on social media that the fire was on the 1600 block of "Lendland Avenue." That road is not in Knoxville, and crews confirmed that it was actually on Lenland Avenue.