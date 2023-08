Knoxville Fire Department was able to quickly put out the house fire but one firefighter suffers from heat-related injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Louis Avenue in East Knoxville around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they said the house was fully involved. Crews had the fire knocked down in a matter of minutes, KFD said.

According to officials, the house was unoccupied but one firefighter is being treated for heat-related injuries.