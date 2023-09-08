KFD responds to North Knoxville house fire

One Firefighter injured after house fire in North Knoxville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, around 4:48 a.m. Knoxville Fire Department responded to a reported house fire near Medlin Heights Road and Dahila Drive.

According to a release, a caller heard an explosion in her backyard.

When crews arrived the house was fully involved, crews worked quickly to try and contain the fire.

However, the heavy volume of fire and the length of time the structure had been burning made it difficult to extinguish the fire quickly.

Crews worked to get ahead of the fire, but the home sustained heavy damage from heat, smoke and fire. The fire is not at risk of spreading to any other properties.

According to officials, One firefighter was injured and is being examined for minor injuries.