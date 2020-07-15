KFD responds to fire at house where 5-year-old was shot and killed last September

Warrants show this address is the same house where 5-year-old Destiny Oliver was shot and killed in September. Her mother is charged with her murder.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is putting out hot spots after a fire on 502 Balsam Drive, the same home where a 5-year-old was shot and killed in Fountain City in September.

Knoxville Fire Captain D-J Corcoran said an elderly woman was home in bed when the fire started and she crawled out of the house.

According to KFD, the fire was reported at 7:20 a.m. and crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The elderly woman was visiting her daughter who was not at home at the time the fire started, KFD said.

Warrants show this address is the same house where 5-year-old Destiny Oliver was shot and killed in September.