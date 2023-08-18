KFD: One arrested after an intentional apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 2105 Ridgebrook Dr. on Aug.16 around 8:37 p.m.
According to KFD, the apartment fire was reported as intentionally set.
When crews arrived, they located the suspect in the Western Heights area on Jourolman Ave, KFD said.
32-year-old Ronnie Jowers was arrested after a brief chase. According to KFD, Jowers was charged with Aggravated Arson and Evading Arrest.
The fire was quickly extinguished and investigators determined it was due to a domestic situation.