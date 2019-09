KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department recovered a body from the Tennessee River Friday evening.

Authorities have not identified the body yet.

KFD assistant chief Mark Wilbanks said crews discovered the body between Skyranch Airport and Riverbriar Road in South Knox County around 8 p.m.

Since it was outside the Knoxville area, Wilbanks said the case has now been handed over to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

This story is developing and will be updated.