KFD conducting water rescue for man who fell off paddleboard near Suttree Landing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department was looking for a man who could have fallen into the Tennessee River Wednesday evening.

They said that a man fell into the water from a paddleboard near the dock at Suttree Landing. Officials said the call came in about the incident at 9:13 p.m. As of 10 p.m., the fire department was still searching the river to rescue him.

Officials said that they would hand operations to the rescue squad at around 11 p.m., after around two hours of searching.