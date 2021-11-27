KFD: Two people rescued from house fire in north Knoxville

Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire around 10 p.m. on November 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were saved from a house fire last night according to Knoxville Fire Department.

Around 10 p.m. on November 26, fire crews responded to a house fire at 1205 Oglewood and found heavy smoke coming from the house. According to KFD, two people were unable to escape from the second floor.

Crews were able to evacuate the two people from the second floor by placing a ladder at the front of the house. Both people were evaluated at the scene and one was transported for non-life threatening injuries.