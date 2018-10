Knoxville — The Knoxville Fire Department was battling a blaze in a vacant building Wednesday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting from the old hotel building located on Maryville Pike near Chapman Highway in South Knoxville as firefighters responded.

Video from vacant building on Maryville Pk. Vagrants seen exiting building and running. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/qBFqxAWbot — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) October 24, 2018

KFD said on Twitter that vagrants were seen exiting the building and running away, but no official cause has been determined.

No one was injured.

