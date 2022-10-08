KFD crews to start wearing masks again due to rising COVID-19 numbers

The Knoxville Fire Department said they were taking extra precautions as the number of COVID-19 cases started rising once again in Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several businesses and agencies across Knoxville are taking extra steps to keep themselves and the community safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The Knoxville Fire Department said Tuesday crews would start wearing masks again to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. An Assistant Chief said the decision was made as more places across East Tennessee start taking steps against the BA.5 and BA.4 variants.

"We've seen a few employees with COVID in the past two months, but the numbers have upticked just a little bit in the community as well," said Mark Wilbanks, an Assistant Chief. "We're keeping a close eye on it. Obviously, some of the hospitals have changed their postures on when you report to the hospital, you're having to wear a mask and in the facilities, you're having to wear a mask.

On Aug. 10, the Knox County Health Department reported 790 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. However, that number did not include positive results from at-home tests.