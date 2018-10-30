Kids off all ages and abilities got to enjoy a fun Halloween night out in West Knoxville Monday.

First United Methodist Church oat 3316 Kingston Pike held an all-accessible and inclusive festival where costume-clad kids could enjoy trunk-or-treating, a Halloween-themed 'tricky your chair' event, face painting, photo booths and accessible games.

The event also featured a calming tent for children with sensory needs.

Organizers said it was a great way to invite the entire community out to let all children have a fun Halloween night.

"There's a lot of power when kids can get together and play, no matter what your challenges are, what your abilities are... so that power of play really makes a difference for kids. We believe in it, and that's really what we're all about," Children's Ministry director Mardee Miller said.

This is the third year for the church's all-inclusive fall festival. The event was also hosted by the Child Development Center, Joni & Friends and the First United Methodist Children's Ministry.

