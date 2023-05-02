US Senators introduce 'Kids Online Safety Act,' requiring online platforms to provide safety tools for minors

The bill requires social media platforms to offer controls meant to protect against stalking, exploitation, addiction and "rabbit holes of dangerous material."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two U.S. Senators introduced a bill on Tuesday meant to protect kids as they use social media. It's called the "Kids Online Safety Act," and it was introduced by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R - TN) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D - CT).

The bill would require social media platforms to offer controls that protect against stalking, exploitation, addiction and "rabbit holes of dangerous material," according to a summary of the bill from Sen. Blumenthal. In that summary, the senators say such tools can include the ability to limit screen time, restrict features that "encourage compulsive use," or limit access to their profiles.

The bill would require controls to be set to the strongest option by default. They would also need to be designed in a way younger audiences can understand.

Platforms would also need to give parents tools that help them manage how a minor uses a platform, such as options to track their time and limit purchases. They would be opt-in for teens and enabled by default for children, according to the bill.

Platforms would need to have a "dedicated reporting channel" so users can report harm to minors. It requires that the platform responds to reports within a week if they have more than 10 million active users in the U.S. per month.

The bill also sets up a system in which platforms would need to report data to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The specific kind of data that would be reported was not immediately available. Through this system, researchers would be able to apply for access to the data "for the sole purpose of conducting public interest research regarding the harms to minors."

That system would apply to platforms with more than 10 million active monthly users in the U.S. The NTIA would need to set up rules that protect privacy and provide opt-out options.