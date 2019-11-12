If you've taken your children to see Santa at a crowded shopping mall, then you know it can be stressful.

Quiet arts and crafts activities can be a soothing alternative to waiting in line. That's important for the children at Blount Memorial Pediatric Rehabilitation who have sensory issues.

The Christmas party is staggered into small groups -- 20-minutes at a time. It is a calm environment for them, and the big man in red knows to be sensitive to the kids' needs.

"You just kind of sit back, and let them make the decisions, and do what you can to help them," Santa Claus said.

Most end up sitting on Santa's lap to ask him for a few toys.

Parents receive a gift, too: Possibly the first-ever photo of their kid smiling with Santa.