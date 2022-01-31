Kingsport Fire Department responding to Eastman after loud noises, smoke reported

A "high pressure steamline failure" was the cause of the loud noises reported at Eastman Monday morning, the company said in a statement.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Kingsport Fire Department has responded to assist with the Eastman Fire Department after loud noises and smoke were reported at the plant, officials said Monday.

The Kingsport Fire Department is responding with two engines and a deputy chief.

Ambulance apparatus has been requested by Eastman to Kingsport Central Dispatch.

"Eastman experienced a high pressure steamline failure at our Kingsport manufacturing site resulting in vibrations that were felt by the surrounding community and loud noises from a consistent heavy release of steam", the company said in a statement.