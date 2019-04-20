KINGSPORT, Tenn-- Kingsport school bus drivers donated more than a thousand pounds of food to the Kingsport Animal Shelter on Friday.

The group unloaded a bus full of pet food, blankets, cleaning supplies, and toys in the rain.

Transportation Director Tommy Starnes said they hope to make this an annual drive.

"Every one of us has a rescue animal....they go unnoticed," he said. "They work on donations and they get what they can so we’re just trying to help too."

The group collected 1,212 pounds of pet food, 30 pounds of cat liter, and 100 pounds of blankets and towels.

The Kingsport Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. If you would like to donate, you can take items and drop them off at the shelter.