KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Children have many thoughts and visions about what the future may hold.

Kingsport, Tennessee's Katie Fillers put colored pens to paper to illustrate her wish for cleaner oceans. That graphic could be chosen for display for one of the Internet's most-used search engines.

Fillers was the state winner in the grade 6-7 category for the 'Doodles for Google' contest and is among one of the finalists in the running for the honor.

Her work is called "The Ocean Cleanup," and one the voting page, she said she was inspired by a lesson about the ocean's garbage piles.

Judges selected by Google chose those entrants and a national vote will determine whose design will be posted.

Votes can be cast by clicking here. The voting deadline is June 7.