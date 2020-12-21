Advocates for Kingston coal ash spill victims meet

The East Tennessee Foundation and UT Medical Center are providing free evaluations and treatment planning for those workers.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — On Sunday in Roane County, advocates met for the victims of the clean-up crew who worked on-site at the Kingston ash spill back in 2008.

They gave messages of perseverance and say they won't stop until their voices are heard.

"We say never again should our husbands, wives, fathers, sisters, brothers, mothers be denied protection from the very toxic air that they breathe," said Julie Bledsoe, an advocate