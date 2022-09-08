Rockwood Police Department mourning after death of police chief

Police Chief Bill Stinnett passed away Thursday morning at his home, according to a post from the Rockwood Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Rockwood Police Department is mourning the loss of its police chief, according to a post from the department on Facebook.

Police Chief Bill Stinnett passed away Thursday morning at his home, the RPD said.

Stinnett worked at the Rockwood Police Department for 37 years, according to the RPD.

"Chief Stinnett was a devoted husband, father, and public servant. Chief Stinnett gave his all to not only this department but to the citizens of Rockwood and he will be missed," the RPD said.