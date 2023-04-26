THP: 15-year-old dead after crash in Roane Co., two other teens injured

The crash involved several minors, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County High School student died after a car crash on Tuesday night, the school said in a Facebook post.

The crash involved four minors, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic automobile accident that claimed the life of one of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community. Counselors will be on hand throughout this week and in the days ahead to support our students and staff," RCHS said in a press release.

According to a preliminary report from the THP, a 17-year-old male was driving east on Swan Pond Circle near Lake Shore Drive when he swerved to avoid crashing into another vehicle. It then went to the right side of the road, crashing into a tree.

According to the report, it then spun out and stopped in the eastbound lane. They said the other vehicle continued driving west and did not make contact with the car.

They said a 15-year-old male died due to the crash. They also said two 16-year-old males were injured, and the 17-year-old driver was not injured.