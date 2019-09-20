ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Roane County Schools made a life-saving purchase: eight portable AEDs.

In a statement on Facebook, district officials said the AEDs will go to the schools' athletic complexes. Athletic teams will also carry the devices with them to away games.

Several people who followed the district's Facebook page voiced their support.

"Thank you from a mother of a senior football player from Oliver Springs who had heart surgery when he was smaller," read a comment by Rena Goins Barnett.

AED stands for automated external defibrillator. People can use it to analyze the heart's rhythm and deliver an electrical shock to jump start the heart, helping it return to a regular rhythm.

Roane County School District includes five high schools, five middle schools and seven elementary schools.

In July 2019, a new law took effect that requires, rather than encourages, all public middle and elementary schools in Tennessee to place one or more AEDs within the school.

