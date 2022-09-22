THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.
The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks—who was also traveling north, according to THP.
Hickman left the scene and returned later, THP said.
Charges against Hickman are pending, according to THP.