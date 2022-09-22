x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Kingston Harriman Roane

THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

Amy Hicks, a 47-year-old from Oliver Springs, was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
Credit: THP

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.

The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks—who was also traveling north, according to THP. 

Hickman left the scene and returned later, THP said.

Charges against Hickman are pending, according to THP. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Roane County veteran gives free haircuts to students

Before You Leave, Check This Out