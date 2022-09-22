THP: Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Harriman

Amy Hicks, a 47-year-old from Oliver Springs, was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A cyclist is dead after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At around 9:50 p.m., 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs was hit by a 2001 Nissan Altima on Harriman Highway in Roane County, THP said.

The driver of the Altima, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman, was traveling north and struck Hicks—who was also traveling north, according to THP.

Hickman left the scene and returned later, THP said.