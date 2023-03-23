TVA preparing construction permit application for nuclear reactor at Clinch River site

TVA has also entered a collaboration with multiple companies to help fund the development and deployment of a specific small modular reactor.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday, March 23, that it's preparing a construction permit application for a small modular reactor (SMR) at the Clinch River site near Oak Ridge.

The TVA also announced that it is exploring additional sites in its service area for potential SMR deployments.

TVA is now in a technical collaboration agreement with Synthos Green Energy, Ontario Power Generation and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy to help in the deployment of SMRs, specifically GE Hitachi's BWRX-300.

As part of the collaboration, each company will help fund a portion of GE Hitachi's overall cost in the production and development of the BWRX-300. The company anticipates these costs will be around $400 million.

In February 2022, TVA announced that its board had approved $200 million for the research on the feasibility of reactors at the Clinch River Site.

TVA's New Nuclear Program aims to accelerate progress toward its aspiration of a net-zero carbon energy future.