KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even when the odds are stacked against you, you can have a good time.

That's the case for Tennessee fans this weekend.

Even before you walk into C.J. Jackson's tailgate trailer, you know he's a big fan.

"Nothing was bought, it's all stuff I've collected over the years," Jackson said.

He has some incredible pieces of Vols history up on the walls.

"I'd say it's just my friends," Jackson said.

Jackson will join 100,000 other Vol fans and friends in Neyland Stadium Saturday.

The number three-ranked Georgia Bulldogs await.

"We want the Georgia people to know--they come into Knoxville thinking they're going to walk out of here with a win. We're going to make sure they limp to the stadium," Jackson said.

Jackson and other UT fans say Tennessee is better than UGA for five different reasons.

Number one is the tailgating scene and the Vol Navy.

"Tailgating in Georgia is terrible, all they do is stand around and bark," Jackson said. "Here, tailgating is family and camaraderie, we come out here on Friday, and we have a blast all the way until Saturday night."

Number two is Smokey.

"I love Smokey as much as I love Jesus and Hank Williams Junior," Jackson said.

Number 3. Fans Brandon Callaway and Nate Harrison both agree--Rocky Top is the best fight song.

"It tells you all about Tennessee pretty much," Callaway said.

"We're going to be singing it all night tomorrow night," Harrison said.

Number four is the Vols have won a championship more recently.

"Half the people that go to the stadium weren't even alive when Georgia won a national championship," Jackson said. "And they're still living on the Dooley years. They're good, but how good are they really."

Number five is Jeremy Pruitt is a better coach.

"Kirby Smart--he's a Nick Saban wannabe, he's no good," Jackson said.

Jackson said Tennessee's history is as good as anyone's in the SEC, and he's happy to celebrate it.