x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

Kitchen fire breaks out at historic Rugby cafe, food service still planned for Labor Day weekend

Staff with the Harrow Road Cafe will still have food available for take-out or to eat outside over the Labor Day weekend, next door to the cafe.

RUGBY, Tenn. — A kitchen fire broke out at Harrow Road Cafe in Rugby early Friday morning, gutting the building according to officials.

An image of the building was posted on Historic Rugby's Facebook page, with chunks of the roof missing and white smoke still rising. However, the staff also said that a fire wouldn't keep them from feeding people over the Labor Day weekend.

Officials said staff will set up next door to the cafe to offer food services Sept. 5 - 7, between 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Take-out, picnic tables and other kinds of food services will be available, officials said.

The cafe has been open since 1882, when a group first opened the shop, according to Historic Rugby's website. Lunch service is still available at R.M. Brooks Store every day except Sunday, officials said.
Historic Rugby
Enough with work already! Spend your Labor Day with us this Monday. ... The Visitor Centre, Harrow Road Cafe, Commissary, Print Shop & more will all be open. Stroll one of our trails or get wet at the Gentemen's Swimming Hole. See you here!
Facebook

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter