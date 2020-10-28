Denver Dumb Friends League said that without intervention from a Good Samaritan, the kitten would not have survived the night.

DENVER — A kitten in Commerce City used one of its nine lives after a Good Samaritan found it stuck to a truck tire in below-freezing temperatures.

The five-week old kitten is now recovering at the Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL).

It all started with a meow heard from beneath a parked semi-trailer at a tire shop in Commerce City on Monday, Oct. 26, according to the Good Samaritan who brought the kitten to DDFL.

The tire shop customer discovered the kitten hanging off the side of one of the tires, her paws and tail frozen to the metal surface, trapping her in place. It is unknown how long the kitten was frozen in place.

After figuring out how to free the kitten's paws and tail without causing her additional pain and suffering, the Good Samaritan gently warmed the kitten's paws and tail by splashing warm water on the areas stuck to the tire. It took nearly 20 minutes to free the kitten as the patron was careful to keep her as dry as possible, considering the freezing temperatures outside, said DDFL.

Once free, the kitten was wrapped in a moving blanket and brought to the DDFL where she received a veterinary exam, food and warm shelter.

Kitten saved by Good Samaritan 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The DDFL veterinary team said the tiny kitten appears to be healthy with limited injuries to her paws and tail. The DDFL staff will monitor her for a few days before going to a foster home until she is 8-weeks-old and ready for adoption.

The patron who discovered this kitten is interested in adopting her once she is fully recovered.

DDFL said that without intervention from the Good Samaritan, it is unlikely this kitten would have survived the night.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.