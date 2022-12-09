'Pup Ugly Sweater Party' to raise money to help small dogs rescue on Saturday

The event will be at Knox Brew Hub and some of the money raised from the ugly sweater party will go to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A popular craft beer bar in downtown Knoxville will host a party for pups and their families as they get into the holiday spirit.

On Saturday, they will host the "Knox Brew Pup Ugly Sweater Party," which is expected to bring out some of the city's cutest dogs dressed in their best ugly holiday sweaters. The bar said it will donate $1 per beer sold during the party to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee.

The nonprofit and the bar will also give out prizes for the best, and worst, dressed during the party. They also encouraged dog owners to wear ugly holiday outfits.

It starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The bar is located at 421 Union Avenue.