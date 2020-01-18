East Tennessee rescue squad members are responding to cave rescue in Sparta, Tennessee.

According to Deputy Chief John Whited, an eight-person vertical and cave rescue team with the Knox County Rescue Squad has been dispatched.

The call came in before 9 p.m. Friday. As of 11 p.m., Whited said he believed crews were still en route but about to arrive at the scene.

Whited said crews with the Hamilton County Rescue Service were also responding.

This story is developing and will be updated one more information becomes available.