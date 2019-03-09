GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Knox Area Rescue Ministries will open its 18th store in South Knoxville this Friday.

This will be South Knoxville's second location on Mountain Grove Drive.

KARM stores offer thrift hunters and shoppers alike gently-used furniture, clothing, household appliances and other items at affordable prices.

For nearly six decades, the ministry has been working to provide meals and services to the homeless community in Knox, Sevier and Blount counties.

According to a release, KARM provides up to 1,000 meals daily throughout these areas.

“KARM Stores are a valuable resource for the entire community, providing quality, affordable products, employment for many, and an avenue for giving back,” said Burt Rosen, President and CEO of KARM.

KARM stores are also responsible for over a quarter of the ministry's annual budget.

“With almost 60 years of ministry in Knoxville, we’re pleased to offer this increase in jobs and services to the South Knoxville area," Rosen said.

The South Knoxville location, which opens Friday at 10 a.m., will continue to accept donations for all items.

