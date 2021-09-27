Knox Co. apartment complex has left tenants without running water since Saturday evening

Tenants at the Hudson on the Greenway said it's typical for the water to go on and off, but this has gone on much longer.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hudson on the Greenway hasn't had running water since Saturday evening, leaving many tenants frustrated.

A note was given to residents on September 23 that said, "West Knox Utilities will be replacing the water meter Friday, September 24. This will cut off water to the community between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m."

Water started flowing that night, but abruptly shut back off Saturday.

Micah Hamilton is a tenant at the West Knox County apartment complex. She has lived there for a year and half. She said it's common for the water to turn off for a few hours here and there for repairs, but this is worse.

"We just want answers and we are not getting any," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said it's difficult without water for basic necessities like using the restroom, taking a shower, brushing her teeth and cooking food on the stove.

"We are literally using water bottles to flush the toilet," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she's tried to repeatedly call the property owner, Brookside Properties, about the issue and what's been going on. She said she's received no answers.

"We deserve answers with how much money we pay in rent. Where is all the money going?" Hamilton said. "It feels like they are just putting a Band-Aid on it and trying to save money and not actually fix the issues."

Knoxville lawyer Jed McKeehan said this is unacceptable.

"That is absolutely a problem," McKeehan.

According to Tennessee code 66-28-502, it's the landlords duty to supply essential services like water.

He said residents can start a legal battle, but it is lengthy and not easy.

"I would try to get some sort of rent compensation and try to say, 'Hey, I'm not going to pay rent for however many days they are without water,'" McKeehan said.