The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who disappeared more than a day ago while traveling to Lenoir City.

According to the KCSO, 24-year-old Jessy Shelton was last seen driving from Powell to a friend's house in Lenoir City, but never made it. He was driving a red Honda CBR600 motorcycle with TN registration 947ZK0.

Authorities said he was wearing an unknown color tank top, blue jeans and a green helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call (865) 215-2243 or email KCSO at Crimetips@Knoxsheriff.org.