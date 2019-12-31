KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With the holiday season winding down, the City of Knoxville will accept live Christmas trees for recycling.

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 31, Knox County residents can drop them off at participating Knox County Convenience Centers for free disposal at no cost.

The trees must be stripped of all decorations, including lights and ornaments, before being dropped off.

Knox County operates the following convenience centers:

Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

If you have non-working string lights to dispose of, you can take them to the Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier or Karns Convenience Centers for recycling.

Normal hours of operation for all Knox County Convenience Centers are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Centers are closed on Sundays. All centers will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day, but will be open and following normal business hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.

For more information, please call Recycling Outreach and Education Coordinator Linnea Boogades at 865-215-5816.