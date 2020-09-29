Knox Co. Commission passes resolution to recommend limiting Board of Health's power

The commission voted to pass a resolution which recommends limiting the Board of Health's power 8-3. Commissioner Terry Hill said "this changes nothing."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For more than eight hours, the Knox County Commission discussed what should be done with the Board of Health and its power to enforce guidance and mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started with dozens of passionate people signed up for public forum, both in favor and opposed to the Board of Health.

It ended with a formal resolution that recommends limiting the board's power and a new, citizen member of the board.

"I'm dedicated to promoting the health and wellness of Knox County, not just during a pandemic, but all the time," said Ani Roma, who was elected by county commissioners to serve on the Knox County Board of Health. "I'm an educator. I'm a business owner. I'm a parent and I'm a community volunteer."

Commissioners said roughly two dozen people had applied for the position, but only eight were still in attendance by 11:45 p.m. Monday, when candidates began to speak. Roma was one of them.

"Why stick it out this long? I just had to see the resolution through," Roma said. "I wanted to give it a shot and see what happened and this is what happened."

The commission voted to pass a resolution which recommends limiting the Board of Health's power 8-3. Commissioner Terry Hill said "this changes nothing."

The resolution, prepared by the Knox County Law Director after last week's commission workshop, expresses how the commission wishes the pandemic would be handled moving forward.

The commission's recommendations include following the Tennessee Pledge and Governor Lee's executive orders; not imposing criminal sanctions for any board of health policies; and not having more stringent rules than what Gov. Lee or the other 89 Tennessee counties follow.

Knox County Commission Chair Larsen Jay said they cannot actually change the board's authority without state action.

On Monday, 10News asked Gov. Lee whether he planned to let local bodies in six counties, including Knox, to continue making their own rules.

"We [need to] make sure that we have the right kind of intervention so that we work together with the state, with local officials," he said. "Whenever we work together to solve problems, we get those problems solved. That's what our attempt has been throughout this pandemic. That's what we'll continue to do."